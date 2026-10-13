Penn State Altoona will host the Advanced Organizational Leadership for Local Government Officials training session on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 137 of the Hawthorn Building.

The course is part of a pilot program created by CiviLink, LLC, the Pennsylvania Municipal League, and Penn State Altoona Continuing Education, aimed at elected officials, Pennsylvania municipal employees, and anyone interested in learning more about municipal governance in the state.

More information and registration are available online at https://register.outreach.psu.edu/search/publicCourseSectionDetails.do?method=load§ionId=33775880.