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Advanced Organizational Leadership for Local Government Officials

Advanced Organizational Leadership for Local Government Officials

Penn State Altoona will host the Advanced Organizational Leadership for Local Government Officials training session on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room 137 of the Hawthorn Building.

The course is part of a pilot program created by CiviLink, LLC, the Pennsylvania Municipal League, and Penn State Altoona Continuing Education, aimed at elected officials, Pennsylvania municipal employees, and anyone interested in learning more about municipal governance in the state.

More information and registration are available online at https://register.outreach.psu.edu/search/publicCourseSectionDetails.do?method=load&sectionId=33775880.

Penn State Altoona
$95
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Penn State Altoona
Penn State Altoona
3000 Ivyside Park
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16601
https://altoona.psu.edu