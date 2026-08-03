Adult Beginner Tap Dance Classes
Adult Beginner Tap Dance Classes
Penn State Altoona is offering beginner tap classes for adults, 18 and over, on Fridays from Aug. 28 through Oct. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. There is a $50 registration fee.
No experience is necessary. Participants will learn and explore the basic steps, rhythmic progressions, and dynamic combinations. They should wear athletic or dance attire. Tap shoes are needed.
Online registration is required at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes.
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
$50 for six classes
Every week through Oct 02, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Penn State Altoona
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts
3000 Ivyside ParkAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
8149495452
kpm5248@psu.edu