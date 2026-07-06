CITIZENS OF BLAIR COUNTY, PA AND BEYOND! CIVIL WAR LIVING HISTORY IS RETURNING TO THE BAKER MANSION THIS YEAR! MAKE PREPARATIONS IMMEDIATELY!

After a great showing last year, we are thrilled to announce that our A Mansion Divided: The Baker Family and Blair County in the Civil War living history event is coming back for the 2026 season! And for this year, we are going bigger and better all around!

Like last year, this Civil War living history event will feature a variety of dedicated reenactors and living historians who will bring the Civil War era to life. Guests will be able to interact with local soldiers, members of the Baker family, and others who lived during this tumultuous time in our nation's history. Firing demonstrations and pop-up exhibits featuring rare Civil War artifacts will also be on display across the event.

We have some new additions this season as well! For this year's event, we are pleased to welcome the talents of Keystone Tintype, a traveling tintype photography studio that will be onsite for demonstrations and photo opportunities for guests! Additionally, visitors may just encounter some new pieces of artillery here at the mansion this year... 💥Couple all of this with a Civil War-era musical performance by the 46th PA Regiment Band and some food/drinks from The Dirty Soda Shack and Royer Barbecue Company, and we have a great experience lined up for audiences of all ages!

This Civil War living history event will take place on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission to all of the outdoor experiences is FREE and open to the public. However, tours of the mansion and the indoor exhibits will still require payment (standard tour rates apply). A complete schedule of events for the day will be released closer to the event as well.