A Great Awakening Movie with free popcorn and drinks

This movie tells the story of how two famous lives impact each other during the Constitutional Convention of the US in Philadelphia. George Whitfield, an early associate of John and Charles Wesley (who founded the Methodist Church) trained as an actor but felt the call of God to share the Good News of salvation in Jesus Christ. Benjamin Franklin, he of Poor Richard's Almanac, was impacted by Whitfield's open-air preaching in Philadelphia. An engaging and educational telling of our history. Free popcorn and drinks. The movie is provided free of charge to the public.