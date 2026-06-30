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"9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero" Film Screening and Panel Discussion

"9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero" Film Screening and Panel Discussion

What happens when thousands of ordinary citizens are invited to shape a major public decision?

The documentary 9/11: Reclaiming Ground Zero tells the remarkable story of how Americans came together after the tragedy of September 11 to help determine the future of the World Trade Center site through one of the largest public deliberation processes ever held in the United States. Thousands of citizens from across the region gathered to discuss competing proposals, weigh trade-offs, and collectively shape what would ultimately be built at Ground Zero. The film offers a rare look at democracy in action, illustrating how structured dialogue and public participation can help communities navigate complex decisions and moments of national significance.

Penn State professors John Gastil and Brad Vivian, experts in deliberative democracy and public memory, will lead a discussion following the screening.

Carnegie Cinema
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Penn State McCourtney Institute for Democracy
014-865-0100
democracyinst@psu.edu
http://democracy.psu.edu
Carnegie Cinema
113 Carnegie Bldg
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802