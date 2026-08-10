8th Annual Soroptimist Golf Classic
8th Annual Soroptimist Golf Classic
This event is a fundraiser which enables us to support our mission of improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. We are a 501c3 organization. Please complete registration by August 30, 2026
Penn State Golf Courses
Golfers - $150 includes greens fee, cart, lunch and extras
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Soroptimist International of Centre County
(203) 240-8286
SoroptimistGolfClassic@gmail.com
Penn State Golf Courses
1523 W College AveState College, Pennsylvania 16901
(814) 863-0257