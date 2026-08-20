6th Annual Happy Valley Latin Festival

The Happy Valley Latin Festival returns for its 6th year on Saturday, September 12th, 2026, from 11AM to 6PM. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Latin American and Latinx culture through live music, dance performances, authentic food, and local and regional artisans and vendors. The festival is open to the public and welcomes the whole community to experience the traditions, flavors, and diversity of Latin America right in the heart of Happy Valley.