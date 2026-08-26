Don’t miss the 50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction, October 2nd and 3rd at Lost Creek Community Park in McAlisterville! Join us for two exciting days packed with live and silent auctions, handmade quilts, theme baskets, gift certificates, delicious food, kids’ activities, and plenty of surprises! Come hungry, bring the whole family, and get ready to bid boldly like a lion! Help us celebrate 50 incredible years of the JCS School Sale!