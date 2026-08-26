50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction
50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction
Don’t miss the 50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction, October 2nd and 3rd at Lost Creek Community Park in McAlisterville! Join us for two exciting days packed with live and silent auctions, handmade quilts, theme baskets, gift certificates, delicious food, kids’ activities, and plenty of surprises! Come hungry, bring the whole family, and get ready to bid boldly like a lion! Help us celebrate 50 incredible years of the JCS School Sale!
Lost Creek Community Park
12:00 PM - 09:00 AM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Juniata Christian School
salepublicity@jcslions.com
Lost Creek Community Park
20 Main StMcAlisterville, Pennsylvania 17049
salepublicity@jcslions.com