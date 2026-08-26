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50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction

50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction

Don’t miss the 50th Annual Juniata Christian School Benefit Auction, October 2nd and 3rd at Lost Creek Community Park in McAlisterville! Join us for two exciting days packed with live and silent auctions, handmade quilts, theme baskets, gift certificates, delicious food, kids’ activities, and plenty of surprises! Come hungry, bring the whole family, and get ready to bid boldly like a lion! Help us celebrate 50 incredible years of the JCS School Sale!

Lost Creek Community Park
12:00 PM - 09:00 AM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.

Event Supported By

Juniata Christian School
salepublicity@jcslions.com
www.jcslions.com/calendar/benefit-auction
Lost Creek Community Park
20 Main St
McAlisterville, Pennsylvania 17049
salepublicity@jcslions.com
https://www.jcslions.com/calendar/benefit-auction