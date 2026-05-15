4th of July Parade & Ceremony – America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration
4th of July Parade & Ceremony – America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration
The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend the 4th of July celebration which will include musical performances by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, remarks from local officials, two commissioned artwork displays – the Cambria County Liberty Bell and the Cambria County Torch – as well as readings by the America 250 PA Essay Contest winners.
Penn Eben Park
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ebensburg Main Street Partnership
Penn Eben Park
229 West High StreetEbensburg, Pennsylvania 15931