© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

3D Doodle Pen Ornaments

3D Doodle Pen Ornaments

Kids are invited to make a holiday ornament with the Bellefonte Library’s 3D Doodle Pens on Thursday, December 3 at 5pm. Registration required.

Registration opens October 30. Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKihjy1nVHW5iletTUaUZMIuy4ioMFJupElzB6qs39IpVKLw/closedform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte