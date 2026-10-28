3D Doodle Pen Ornaments

Kids are invited to make a holiday ornament with the Bellefonte Library’s 3D Doodle Pens on Thursday, December 3 at 5pm. Registration required.

Registration opens October 30. Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKihjy1nVHW5iletTUaUZMIuy4ioMFJupElzB6qs39IpVKLw/closedform