3D Doodle Pen Ornaments
3D Doodle Pen Ornaments
Kids are invited to make a holiday ornament with the Bellefonte Library’s 3D Doodle Pens on Thursday, December 3 at 5pm. Registration required.
Registration opens October 30. Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKihjy1nVHW5iletTUaUZMIuy4ioMFJupElzB6qs39IpVKLw/closedform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516