Houtzdale Lions Club invites you to attend the 2nd Annual Houtzdale Cruise In at St Barbara’s Polish National Catholic Church from 12-3:30pm on Sunday, August 16. Bring your car, truck or motorcycle and register for only $5, which benefits Houtzdale Lions Club. Or you can bring $10+ of school supplies and your vehicle enters the Cruise In for free. All supplies benefit Mo Valley Elementary students. Enjoy the homemade Polish food at the St Barbara’s Polish Harvest Festival and browse local vendors. Come be part of the fun at 76 Emery Avenue, Houtzdale, PA. For more information, follow Houtzdale Lions Club on Facebook and Instagram, or email HoutzdaleLions@gmail.com