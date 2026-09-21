27th Annual Ron & Mary Maxwell Spelling Bee Competition
27th Annual Ron & Mary Maxwell Spelling Bee Competition
Mid-State Literacy Council's 27th Annual Ron & Mary Maxwell Community Spelling Bee is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of literacy and a fun community event engaging adults in friendly competition while raising funds to support adult education.
Teams of 1-3 spellers go head-to-head, racing against the clock with just 35 seconds to confer on their answers. It’s an exciting event where teams aren’t disqualified until their second misspelled word—adding suspense and fun! Teams return year after year to compete for prizes and bragging rights.
Watch the event live on Mid-State Literacy Council's Facebook Live page!
State College Municipal Building
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mid-State Literacy Council
814-238-1809
agiedroc@mid-stateliteracycouncil.org
State College Municipal Building
243 S. Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801