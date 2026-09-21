27th Annual Ron & Mary Maxwell Spelling Bee Competition

Mid-State Literacy Council's 27th Annual Ron & Mary Maxwell Community Spelling Bee is more than just a competition — it’s a celebration of literacy and a fun community event engaging adults in friendly competition while raising funds to support adult education.

Teams of 1-3 spellers go head-to-head, racing against the clock with just 35 seconds to confer on their answers. It’s an exciting event where teams aren’t disqualified until their second misspelled word—adding suspense and fun! Teams return year after year to compete for prizes and bragging rights.

Watch the event live on Mid-State Literacy Council's Facebook Live page!