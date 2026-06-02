250 Community Day: We the People

Celebrate the spirit of independence and creativity at the Palmer with a festive day of art and community inspired by special exhibition Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250. Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the Invitational, which features works by Penn State students, staff, faculty, and alumni as well as local and regional artists. At 11 a.m., kick off the day with a plant walk starting in the Arboretum’s Overlook Pavilion and discover surprising stories about plants that sparked the American Revolution. Public readings of notable historical declarations, including the Declaration of Independence and rousing speeches by Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Frederick Douglass, and other American activists, will take place starting at 1 p.m. and will include ASL interpretation by interpreter Gary Thomas. Engage with local artists during a gallery conversation at 6 p.m. as they explore themes of change, connection, happiness, and the ongoing work of building a more perfect union. Drop in for an hour or stay for the day! Enjoy light refreshments, art activities like making buttons, and gathering with others to reflect, connect, and imagine shared futures together. Free parking all day!