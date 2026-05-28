2026 Juneteenth Jubilee Commemorative Service in Blair Count
2026 Juneteenth Jubilee Commemorative Service in Blair Count
The 3rd Juneteenth Jubilee Commemorative Service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 806 13th Street, Altoona. This years’ service will once again honor the United States Colored Troops (USCT)—the brave men who fought during the Civil War and helped enforce the freedom of enslaved Black people in the South. We will recognize those men who are buried in cemeteries in Blair County.
St Luke's Episcopal Church, Altoona
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Blair County African Heritage Initiative
8145022520
hlg5@psu.edu
St Luke's Episcopal Church, Altoona
806 13th St.Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
8149421372
miracleproductionsatstlukes@gmail.com