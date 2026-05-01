100 Miles: The 2026 Regional Juried Exhibition
100 Miles: The 2026 Regional Juried Exhibition
Artists living within a 100 mile radius of Penn College were eligible to enter the triennial show. The juror, ransome, reviewed more than 530 submissions from over 205 artists and selected 80 works by 60 artists for the final exhibition. An opening reception free and open to the public is set for Sunday, June 7, 2-4:30, with awards at 3:30. The exhibit runs through July 19, 2026.
Penn College Madigan Library, 1 College Ave, Williamsport, PA, 17701
Public Opening Reception Sunday, June 7: 2–4:30 p.m.
Awards at 3:30 p.m.
Exhibit runs June 7 through July 19, 2026
Summer Hours:
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday: 1–4 p.m.
Closed July 2-5
Pennsylvania College of Technology Madigan Library
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Gallery at Penn College
570.320.2400 ext. 7973
plutz@pct.edu
Artist Group Info
numerous
Pennsylvania College of Technology Madigan Library
1 College AveWilliamsport, Pennsylvania 17701
570.320.2400 ext. 7973
plutz@pct.edu