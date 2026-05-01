100 Miles: The 2026 Regional Juried Exhibition

Artists living within a 100 mile radius of Penn College were eligible to enter the triennial show. The juror, ransome, reviewed more than 530 submissions from over 205 artists and selected 80 works by 60 artists for the final exhibition. An opening reception free and open to the public is set for Sunday, June 7, 2-4:30, with awards at 3:30. The exhibit runs through July 19, 2026.

Penn College Madigan Library, 1 College Ave, Williamsport, PA, 17701

Public Opening Reception Sunday, June 7: 2–4:30 p.m.

Awards at 3:30 p.m.

Exhibit runs June 7 through July 19, 2026

Summer Hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: 1–4 p.m.

Closed July 2-5