WPSU Jazz Archive - January 9, 2026

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published January 13, 2026 at 9:27 AM EST
Ed Ford
/
Associated Press
Duke Ellington (left) and Louis Armstrong in dressing room at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 1970. The evening was called "Salute to Duke Ellington," a musical tribute sponsored by the NAACP, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 9, 2026 hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra, Joe Williams, Duke Ellington, Diana Krall, Louis Armstrong, Ruth Brown, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughn, Lester Young, Jon Hendricks, Thelonious Monk, Marlena Shaw, Ben Webster & Harry Sweets Edison, Kenny Rankin, Woody Herman, Barbara Lee, Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
