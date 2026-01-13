WPSU Jazz Archive - January 9, 2026

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, January 9, 2026 hosted by John Pozza.

The program features performances by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra, Joe Williams, Duke Ellington, Diana Krall, Louis Armstrong, Ruth Brown, Count Basie, Sarah Vaughn, Lester Young, Jon Hendricks, Thelonious Monk, Marlena Shaw, Ben Webster & Harry Sweets Edison, Kenny Rankin, Woody Herman, Barbara Lee, Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie, and more.

