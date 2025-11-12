WPSU Blues Archive - November 8, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 8, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Dr. John, Skip James, Alabama Shakes, Larkin Poe, Cristina Vane, The Black Keys, Sam Cooke, Jimi Hendrix, Rev. Gary Davis, Odetta, Cream, David Bromberg, Edgar Winter with Joe Bonamassa, The Three Aces, John Lee Hooker, Boz Scaggs, Seasick Steve, Merle Travis, Guy Davis, Johnny Cash, Spider John Koerner, Danielle Nichole, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.