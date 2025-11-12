© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - November 8, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 12, 2025 at 6:15 PM EST
LACY ATKINS
/
AP
Legendary bluesman John Lee Hooker performs as a surprise guest during a Tom Petty concert at the Fillmore Theater, Feb. 7, 1997, in San Francisco.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 8, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Dr. John, Skip James, Alabama Shakes, Larkin Poe, Cristina Vane, The Black Keys, Sam Cooke, Jimi Hendrix, Rev. Gary Davis, Odetta, Cream, David Bromberg, Edgar Winter with Joe Bonamassa, The Three Aces, John Lee Hooker, Boz Scaggs, Seasick Steve, Merle Travis, Guy Davis, Johnny Cash, Spider John Koerner, Danielle Nichole, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
