WPSU Blues Archive - October 25, 2025

Max Spiegel
Published November 7, 2025 at 3:19 PM EST
Born in 1902, Edward James "Son" House Jr. was an American Delta blues singer and guitarist, noted for his highly emotional style of singing and slide guitar playing.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, October 25, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Dr. John, Muddy Waters, Hazmat Modine, Al King, Rory Gallagher, Big Bill Broonzy, Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Etta James, Jimmy Witherspoon, The Johnny Otis Show, Blues Traveler, Bob Dylan, Son House, The Black Keys, Keller Williams, Sweet Honey & The Rock, J.J. Cale, Buddy Moss, James Cotten, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
