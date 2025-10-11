WPSU Jazz Archive - October 10, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 10, 2025 and hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features music from Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Milt Jackson, Nancy Wilson, Kenny Burrell, Christian McBride (Big Band), Tessa Souter, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Bill Evans Trio, Vince Guaraldi, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Tierney Sutton, Bob Belden Ensemble, Dave Brubeck, Melody Gardot, Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb & His Orchestra, Shirley Horn, and more.

