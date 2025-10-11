© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - October 10, 2025

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published October 11, 2025 at 6:47 PM EDT
US singer and songwriter Melody Gardot performs on the stage of the Stravinski hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Sunday, July 6, 2008. The Montreux Jazz Festival runs from July 4 to July 19. (AP Photo/KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT / AP
/
KEYSTONE
US singer and songwriter Melody Gardot performs on the stage of the Stravinski hall during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, late Sunday, July 6, 2008.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on October 10, 2025 and hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features music from Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Milt Jackson, Nancy Wilson, Kenny Burrell, Christian McBride (Big Band), Tessa Souter, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Bill Evans Trio, Vince Guaraldi, Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Tierney Sutton, Bob Belden Ensemble, Dave Brubeck, Melody Gardot, Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb & His Orchestra, Shirley Horn, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
