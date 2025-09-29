© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 26, 2025

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Songbird Rosemary Clooney rehearses for her TV appearance April 22, 1962 at Marineland of the Pacific, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 26, 2025 and hosted by John Pozza.

The program features tracks from Etta James, Benny Benack III, Ella Fitzgerald, Esperanza Spalding, Nancy Wilson, Louis Armstrong, Rosemary Clooney, Tony Bennett with the Doc Severinsen and Orchestra, Linda Ronstadt, James Witherite, Anita O’Day, Phyllis Hyman, Samara Joy, Dinah Shore, Lena Horne, Natalie Cole, Carly Simon, Jimmy Durante & Barry Manilow, Judy Garland, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Sting with Chris Botti, Michael Buble and more

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
