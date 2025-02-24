WPSU Blues Archive - February 22, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, February 22, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Mark Knopfler, Seth Walker, The Black Keys, Bob Brozman, The White Stripes, Swamp Cabbage, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Frank Zappa, Marcus King, Sunnyland Slim, Robert Johnson, Junior Wells, Chris Smither, Taj Mahal, B.B. King & Albert Collins, Lara Price, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Rev. Gary Davis, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

