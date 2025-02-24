© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - February 22, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published February 22, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - In this March 5, 2005 file photo, Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler performs at a concert in Bombay, India. Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler will sell off a collection of guitars he considers “old friends” at a Christie’s auction in London next year. The musician whose distinctive finger-picking sound fueled hits including “Sultans of Swing” and “Money for Nothing,” is putting 120 guitars and amps up for sale in London on Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)
Aijaz Rahi
/
AP
In this March 5, 2005 file photo, Dire Straits lead guitarist Mark Knopfler performs at a concert in Bombay, India.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, February 22, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Mark Knopfler, Seth Walker, The Black Keys, Bob Brozman, The White Stripes, Swamp Cabbage, Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Frank Zappa, Marcus King, Sunnyland Slim, Robert Johnson, Junior Wells, Chris Smither, Taj Mahal, B.B. King & Albert Collins, Lara Price, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Rev. Gary Davis, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel