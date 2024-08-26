WPSU Blues Archive - August 24, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 24, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Charlie Louvin, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Taj Mahal, Jack White, Little Walter, Bob Dylan, Buckka White, Boz Scaggs, Led Zeppelin, Mississippi John Hurt, Rory Gallagher, B.B. King, R.L. Burnside, North Mississippi All Stars, Big Bill Broonzy, Bobby Parker, Last Chance Jug Band, Bobby Rush, Joe Bonamasa, Bonnie Raitt, Lead Belly, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.

