WPSU Blues Archive - August 24, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 26, 2024 at 6:25 PM EDT
Boz Scaggs performs onstage at the 42nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Charles Sykes
/
AP
Boz Scaggs performs onstage at the 42nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards in New York, Thursday, June 16, 2011.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 24, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Charlie Louvin, Brad Vickers & His Vestapolitans, Taj Mahal, Jack White, Little Walter, Bob Dylan, Buckka White, Boz Scaggs, Led Zeppelin, Mississippi John Hurt, Rory Gallagher, B.B. King, R.L. Burnside, North Mississippi All Stars, Big Bill Broonzy, Bobby Parker, Last Chance Jug Band, Bobby Rush, Joe Bonamasa, Bonnie Raitt, Lead Belly, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
