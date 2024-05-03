WPSU Jazz Archive - May 3, 2024

An archive recording of a live concert from our Jazz@the Palmer series, this time featuring Rick Hirsch and West Coast Cool, recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in November 2019, as broadcast on May 3, 2024.

The musicians in the group include;

Rick Hirsch - saxophone

Barry Long - Trumpet and Flugelhorn

Bob Hart - bass

Kevin Lowe - drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears and was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

