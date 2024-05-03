© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - May 3, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT

An archive recording of a live concert from our Jazz@the Palmer series, this time featuring Rick Hirsch and West Coast Cool, recorded at Palmer Museum of Art in November 2019, as broadcast on May 3, 2024.

The musicians in the group include;
Rick Hirsch - saxophone
Barry Long - Trumpet and Flugelhorn
Bob Hart - bass
Kevin Lowe - drums

This concert was supported in part by Friends of Palmer Museum and Fred and Judy Sears and was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
