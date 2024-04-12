WPSU Jazz Archive - April 12, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 12, 2024 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Fred Wesley, David Sanborn, Fred Morgan, Art Pepper, Lynn Seaton Bass Trio, Dave Tidball Saxophones, Jeff "Tain” Watts, Roy Weigand Big Band, Charles Brown, Jon Hendricks and the All Stars, Hank Crawford, Larry Goldings, Jerry Gonzalez, Christian McBride with Nicholas Payton & Mark Whitfield, Ernest Raglin, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.