WPSU Jazz Archive - April 12, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
David Sanborn performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
David Sanborn performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in New Orleans.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on April 12, 2024 and hosted by Any Lorek.

The show features tracks from Fred Wesley, David Sanborn, Fred Morgan, Art Pepper, Lynn Seaton Bass Trio, Dave Tidball Saxophones, Jeff "Tain” Watts, Roy Weigand Big Band, Charles Brown, Jon Hendricks and the All Stars, Hank Crawford, Larry Goldings, Jerry Gonzalez, Christian McBride with Nicholas Payton & Mark Whitfield, Ernest Raglin, and more.

Amy Lorek
Amy E. Lorek serves as the Assistant Director For Engagement And Learning For The Center For Healthy Aging at Penn State. Her research focuses on the psychological and sociological processes related to successful, healthy aging. Amy volunteers her time as a host for WPSU Jazz and as a WPSU host for Weekend Edition.
