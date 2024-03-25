WPSU Blues Archive - March 23, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The George Baker Selection, John Martyn, Alabama Shakes, Rev. Gary Davis, Blind Willie McTell, Muddy Waters, G. Love & the Special Sauce, B.B. King, Champion Jack Dupree, James Brown, Tom Jones, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, David Bromberg, Elmore James, Blue Combo, Etta James, Bob Brozman, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.