WPSU Blues Archive - March 23, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 23, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2012, file photo, an 86-year-old B.B. King thrills a crowd of several hundred people at the 32nd annual B.B. King Homecoming, a concert on the grounds of an old cotton gin where he worked as a teenager many years ago, in Indianola, Miss. The blues legend died on May 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2012, file photo, an 86-year-old B.B. King thrills a crowd of several hundred people at the 32nd annual B.B. King Homecoming, a concert on the grounds of an old cotton gin where he worked as a teenager many years ago, in Indianola, Miss.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, March 23, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from George Thorogood & The Destroyers, The George Baker Selection, John Martyn, Alabama Shakes, Rev. Gary Davis, Blind Willie McTell, Muddy Waters, G. Love & the Special Sauce, B.B. King, Champion Jack Dupree, James Brown, Tom Jones, The Carolina Chocolate Drops, David Bromberg, Elmore James, Blue Combo, Etta James, Bob Brozman, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
