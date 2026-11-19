As Pennsylvania records its worst measles outbreak in decades, some parents are vaccinating their children ahead of schedule. The concern is that babies are particularly vulnerable: they face serious complications if infected with measles but they're too young to receive routine vaccinations.

But in regions where the virus has spread through the community, state health officials recommend infants get an initial dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine as early as six months.

"Babies [six to 11] months should get one early dose of MMR vaccine in areas with current measles outbreak. They should still receive their routine doses at 12–15 months and [four to six] years old," the Pennsylvania Department of Health advised in its updated vaccine guidance .

As cases exploded across the state over the summer, parents like Sara Lewis grew concerned about how to protect their little ones. Lewis has a nine-month-old daughter and a three-year-old son. She lives with her family in Beaver County, just up the Ohio River from Pittsburgh. But she has family in Lancaster, the epicenter of Pennsylvania's outbreak.

"We don't get back there often, but in case we were to go visit family, I wanted to kind of make sure we had that protection," Lewis said.

Lewis took her daughter Elara to get an early MMR dose in September. Just weeks later, measles arrived closer to home. Allegheny County health officials confirmed there had been a measles exposure at a Target where Lewis and her family shop frequently.

"That kind of just solidified our reasoning," she said.

Measles is highly contagious: it lingers in the air for hours after an infected person has left the area. The illness typically begins with respiratory symptoms such as a runny nose or cough, then it progresses to white spots inside the mouth and a red rash that spreads down from the hairline toward the feet.

Since infants are at higher risk for severe measles complications compared to adults, many pediatricians are seeing patients for an early dose of the MMR vaccine, according to Allegheny Health Network's pediatrics chair Dr. Joe Aracri.

"It's something actually we're doing regularly in our offices," Aracri said. "When we started to see a couple live cases of measles in our area, we started recommending that for all of our population."

More than 5,200 Pennsylvania babies got an early dose of the MMR vaccine in October alone, according to data from the state health department. In the same month, nearly 14,600 children under the age of four received their second MMR dose early.

After the state issued its updated recommendations in June, early MMR doses have climbed. Between June and October, 16,315 babies were given early doses of the MMR vaccine in Pennsylvania, according to state health data. During the same period, 43,145 children under the age of four got their second MMR dose early.

Kiley Koscinski / 90.5 WESA Sara Lewis plays with her infant daughter Elara.

While there are exceptions, particularly for those with immune deficiencies, Aracri said there are little to no downsides to getting an early dose of the MMR vaccine for babies older than six months. But parents should be advised that their child should still receive two doses on schedule after their baby's first birthday.

"Giving it between six months and 12 months gives the baby a little bit of additional immunity, but that wanes," Aracri said. "So it has to be given after a year of age."

There have been more than 5,400 measles cases in the U.S. this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases have continued to climb for 12 consecutive months, which means the virus is no longer considered eliminated in the U.S. , according to international health officials.

The nation has reported 14 measles-associated deaths this year, eight of which happened in Pennsylvania.

The MMR vaccine is effective and long lasting, according to health officials. One dose is about 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective against measles.

But childhood vaccinations have plummeted . One in three kindergarteners in Allegheny County were in a classroom with MMR vaccination rates below the 95% herd immunity threshold during the 2023-2024 school year. In some pockets of the state, MMR vaccination rates fell below 50% among kindergarteners, especially among private and religious schools, according to state data .

Aracri said pediatricians nationwide are having tough conversations with parents who express misgivings about vaccinating their children.

"I think it's very important that the parents know that we are on their side. You know, we are there because we want the same thing that the parents do," he said. "We want to make sure that the child grows to be a healthy adult."

For Lewis, vaccinating her daughter early was an easy decision. She also plans to get her son his second MMR dose early. She has encouraged her friends to do the same.

"Weigh your comfort level. If you are comfortable going out to the store, going out with older kids to their events and that sort of thing, with your little one and not worrying about it based on the cases in your area then by all means," Lewis said. "But if you are even slightly worried about going out to the park or anything like that, just having [Elara vaccinated] totally changed my peace of mind."

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