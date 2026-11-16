Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike soon will no longer stop at traditional toll booths. Instead, they’ll drive onto I-76 under the large overhead sensor equipped with camera systems, called gantries, that track where vehicles enter and exit the highway.

This transition to Open Road Tolling started about two years ago in the eastern side of the state. Now, the central and western portions of the Turnpike will be included starting in January.

The toll booths won’t disappear immediately, according to Mark Compton, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO.

“It’s to be a two-year process, and it’ll happen in stages, so we ask for patience,” he said. “But really, the beauty of it is it really changes the way in which people will approach, enter and exit our system.”

Major benefits include improved safety and a decreased environmental footprint, according to Compton.

At newly converted interchanges, non-work-zone crashes dropped nearly 41% compared to the previous three-year average, which is consistent with earlier Open Road Tolling pilot locations, said Press Secretary Marissa Orbanek.

“It’s safer for our customers,” Compton said. “There has been a reduction in rear-end and sideswipe crashes at those interchanges, so it’s a safer form of travel. And candidly, this really allows us, as the PA Turnpike, to meet what we’re calling our strategic drive to be a better neighbor.”

Cashless tolling led to systemwide savings of up to 45% of CO2 emissions due to eliminating stop-and-go traffic at interchanges, Orbanek added. After removing toll booth structures, the Turnpike Commission expects to further reduce emissions by another 7% by 2030.

Compton said the Turnpike plans to restore some toll booth interchange areas to their natural states, including grass and pollinator gardens.

There were $233 million in contracts for the gantry equipment in the central and western parts of the state, he said. Technology contracts to support the system totaled about $225 million statewide.

But Compton said the new system will also save money and create opportunities to increase revenue. He estimated Open Road Tolling will save about $25 million annually in maintenance and construction costs. Access points to the Turnpike are now cheaper to make and have less environmental impact, which means more communities will be able to build interchanges.

“This transition, as we estimate, is a long-term play and a long-term investment for the PA Turnpike,” Compton said.

How do gantries work and what do drivers need to do?

Overhead and pavement-embedded sensors determine a vehicle’s classification based on height and the number of axles, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike’swebsite.

Then, E-ZPass readers collect information from the transponder mounted in the vehicle, and the gantry takes a photo of the license plate. If a driver doesn’t have an E-ZPass, a “Toll By Plate” invoice is created and mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Compton said drivers with an E-ZPass should have their transponder mounted to their windshield and backed up with their license plate information, as normal. If the sensors don’t pick up on the transponder while going through a gantry, the system will check if the license plate is connected to an E-ZPass.

The sensors are able to work at highway speeds based on testing in the eastern side of the state, Compton said.

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