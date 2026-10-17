The Local Groove - October 17, 2026
The Local Groove - October 17, 2026
Featuring:
Ted McCloskey & Veronica Auger - Freedom of Reach
Natascha & The Spy Boys - Write A Song
Beach Boise ID - Beatles YouTube
Hannah Bingman - Little Compass
Yvonne Louise - Bend In The River
Caryn Dixon - Where I've Been
Fez - U and I
Chris Ratti - Wait Too Long
Coconut Wolf & Natty Lou Race - Slainte
Dagus Dan - Enemy Within
Tim Fridirici - Wheels In Nebraska
One Acre West - Burn These Memories Down
Jerry Bresee - Playin' The Blues
Vince Snyder - Best Dogs In The World
Host - JT Thompson