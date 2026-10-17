The Local Groove - October 17, 2026

Featuring:

Ted McCloskey & Veronica Auger - Freedom of Reach

Natascha & The Spy Boys - Write A Song

Beach Boise ID - Beatles YouTube

Hannah Bingman - Little Compass

Yvonne Louise - Bend In The River

Caryn Dixon - Where I've Been

Fez - U and I

Chris Ratti - Wait Too Long

Coconut Wolf & Natty Lou Race - Slainte

Dagus Dan - Enemy Within

Tim Fridirici - Wheels In Nebraska

One Acre West - Burn These Memories Down

Jerry Bresee - Playin' The Blues

Vince Snyder - Best Dogs In The World

Host - JT Thompson