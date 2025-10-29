Love or hate chain restaurants? We want to hear your story

Chain restaurants (think Red Lobster, Chili's, Cracker Barrel, etc.) can be found across the country, serving up familiar fare and comforting memories to millions. Even amid high food prices and increasingly stiff competition, these restaurants endure.

NPR is exploring why and how — and what keeps people coming back.

For many, these cozy, recognizable spaces are where some of life's most memorable moments unfold. Does this sound like you? We want to hear your stories.

What role have chain restaurants played in your life? Do they hold a special place in your heart — or a spot on your personal do-not-return list?

NPR reporters are hitting the road to examine the role chain restaurants play in American culture. Your stories may help shape our reporting — and we may even reach out to meet up with a few of you along the way.

Please note: Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR