Here’s how many people in south-central Pa. will be impacted by SNAP freeze

Across 19 counties in south-central Pennsylvania, more than 300,000 people receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to purchase food.

No one is expected to receive SNAP assistance in November.

President Donald Trump’s administration paused payments amid the federal government shutdown, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would not tap its nearly $6 billion in reserves to continue the program.

Here is how many people in each of the counties in WITF’s coverage area will be impacted, according to data from the state Department of Human Services.

Adams

Population: 104,604.

SNAP-enrolled: 8,827.

Berks

Population: 428,483.

SNAP-enrolled: 59,900.

Centre

Population: 158,665.

SNAP-enrolled: 8,783.

Columbia

Population: 64,924.

SNAP-enrolled: 8,921.

Cumberland

Population: 261,269.

SNAP-enrolled: 26,448.

Dauphin

Population: 286,108.

SNAP-enrolled: 51,744.

Franklin

Population: 156,084.

SNAP-enrolled: 19,168.

Juniata

Population: 23,535.

SNAP-enrolled: 2,568.

Lancaster

Population: 553,202.

SNAP-enrolled: 55,131.

Lebanon

Population: 143,258.

SNAP-enrolled: 18,427.

Mifflin

Population: 46,146.

SNAP-enrolled: 7,585.

Montour

Population: 18,165.

SNAP-enrolled: 1,949.

Northumberland

Population: 91,340.

SNAP-enrolled: 18,410.

Perry

Population: 45,941.

SNAP-enrolled: 4,827.

Schuylkill

Population: 143,201.

SNAP-enrolled: 25,746.

Snyder

Population: 39,797.

SNAP-enrolled: 3,783.

Union

Population: 42,908.

SNAP-enrolled: 3,404.

York

Population: 457,051.

SNAP-enrolled: 59,500.