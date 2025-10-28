Here’s how many people in south-central Pa. will be impacted by SNAP freeze
Across 19 counties in south-central Pennsylvania, more than 300,000 people receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to purchase food.
No one is expected to receive SNAP assistance in November.
President Donald Trump’s administration paused payments amid the federal government shutdown, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it would not tap its nearly $6 billion in reserves to continue the program.
Here is how many people in each of the counties in WITF’s coverage area will be impacted, according to data from the state Department of Human Services.
Adams
Population: 104,604.
SNAP-enrolled: 8,827.
Berks
Population: 428,483.
SNAP-enrolled: 59,900.
Centre
Population: 158,665.
SNAP-enrolled: 8,783.
Columbia
Population: 64,924.
SNAP-enrolled: 8,921.
Cumberland
Population: 261,269.
SNAP-enrolled: 26,448.
Dauphin
Population: 286,108.
SNAP-enrolled: 51,744.
Franklin
Population: 156,084.
SNAP-enrolled: 19,168.
Juniata
Population: 23,535.
SNAP-enrolled: 2,568.
Lancaster
Population: 553,202.
SNAP-enrolled: 55,131.
Lebanon
Population: 143,258.
SNAP-enrolled: 18,427.
Mifflin
Population: 46,146.
SNAP-enrolled: 7,585.
Montour
Population: 18,165.
SNAP-enrolled: 1,949.
Northumberland
Population: 91,340.
SNAP-enrolled: 18,410.
Perry
Population: 45,941.
SNAP-enrolled: 4,827.
Schuylkill
Population: 143,201.
SNAP-enrolled: 25,746.
Snyder
Population: 39,797.
SNAP-enrolled: 3,783.
Union
Population: 42,908.
SNAP-enrolled: 3,404.
York
Population: 457,051.
SNAP-enrolled: 59,500.