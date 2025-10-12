© 2025 WPSU
Penn State trustees to consider WPSU sale for a second time Monday

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published October 12, 2025 at 10:40 AM EDT
Photo of the outside of the WPSU building and satellite dishes.
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
WPSU is based at Penn State's University Park campus.

The future of WPSU is on the Penn State board of trustees' agenda again Monday.

The board's finance committee is slated to consider a proposed sale of WPSU's assets during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday that will be held via conference call. The agenda offers few details, saying only: "Action Item: Proposed asset sale transaction concerning the operating assets of WPSU." Members of the public have until 8 a.m. Monday to submit comments, according to the trustees' public comment guidelines.

It comes about a month after the finance committee voted unanimously to reject a proposal to transfer WPSU to WHYY.

Penn State’s chief financial officer Sara Thorndike, who presented that proposal on Sept. 11, said if the board's finance committee rejected it, the university would develop a plan to “wind down" WPSU, with the shut down happening by June 30, 2026. The proposed transfer included Penn State providing a subsidy of $17 million in funding over five years.

The university's decision to close its public broadcasting station sparked outcry from the public and led a group of WPSU supporters to set up a fund with the Centre Foundation and look for alternatives to the shutdown.

Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
