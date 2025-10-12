Penn State trustees to consider WPSU sale for a second time Monday

The future of WPSU is on the Penn State board of trustees' agenda again Monday.

The board's finance committee is slated to consider a proposed sale of WPSU's assets during a special meeting at 2 p.m. Monday that will be held via conference call. The agenda offers few details, saying only: "Action Item: Proposed asset sale transaction concerning the operating assets of WPSU." Members of the public have until 8 a.m. Monday to submit comments, according to the trustees' public comment guidelines.

It comes about a month after the finance committee voted unanimously to reject a proposal to transfer WPSU to WHYY.

Penn State’s chief financial officer Sara Thorndike, who presented that proposal on Sept. 11, said if the board's finance committee rejected it, the university would develop a plan to “wind down" WPSU, with the shut down happening by June 30, 2026. The proposed transfer included Penn State providing a subsidy of $17 million in funding over five years.

The university's decision to close its public broadcasting station sparked outcry from the public and led a group of WPSU supporters to set up a fund with the Centre Foundation and look for alternatives to the shutdown.