Pennsylvania’s autistic lawmakers condemn Trump-Kennedy approach to the disorder

Update: This story was updated on Sept. 25, 2025 at 11:48 a.m. to include a comment from a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a press conference claiming a link between Tylenol consumption during pregnancy and autism. It was the latest development in an effort promised in the early days of the Trump administration – to find a cause of what Kennedy has described as an autism “epidemic.”

While the claims drew immediate blowback from members of the scientific community, the way Trump and Kennedy have discussed autism over the past few months has also brought pushback from autistic people and their advocates in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

For example, in April, while announcing an initiative to study the environmental factors that may contribute to autism, Kennedy said the condition is a “tragedy” that “destroys families.”

“These are kids who will never pay taxes, they’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem,” Kennedy said.

In a recorded cabinet meeting last month, Trump said, “autism is such a tremendous horror show,” while teasing the recent announcement.

Two state lawmakers in the commonwealth, both Democrats, are openly autistic. They have decried the administration’s approach to addressing the developmental disorder.

Rep. Jessica Benham (D-Allegheny) was the first lawmaker elected to the House with a publicly known diagnosis. She has been alarmed by the administration’s language when discussing autism.

“This is not the first time that autism has been politicized by this administration, and we cannot allow the whims of non-experts to determine best courses of medical care,” she said in a statement to the Capital-Star. “It’s critically important that pregnant women continue to listen to real experts and make healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctors.”

Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-Allegheny), chair of the Pennsylvania Autism Caucus, is also autistic. She criticized how Trump and Kennedy characterized people with the condition.

“I just became a little bit disgusted with the language they were using to describe people who have autism, as well as the experience of their families,” Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-Allegheny), chair of the Pennsylvania Autism Caucus, told the Capital-Star. “Imagine you are a child with an autism diagnosis. Let’s say your parents do get divorced, or you have some sort of family issue, what does that do to you when you’re hearing that — when you’re hearing you destroyed your family and you’re the cause of everybody’s problems?”

While some studies have found a link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism, many experts have called them inconclusive and said they haven’t established a causal relationship. That’s in part because it’s unclear whether Tylenol, or the underlying conditions and symptoms it was being taken to alleviate, may have contributed.

Many doctors also agree that an untreated fever during pregnancy can be more harmful to a fetus than Tylenol, which medical professionals say has fewer risks than many alternative treatments.

Andrew Nixon, the communications director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said in a statement the department, “takes seriously the concerns of autistic individuals and their families and remains deeply committed to finding answers, recognizing that autism spectrum disorder has surged nearly 400% since 2000 and now affects 1 in 31 American children.”

He added that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will be adding a safety label warning to products containing acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, but, “wants to encourage clinicians to exercise their best judgment in use of acetaminophen for fevers and pain in pregnancy by prescribing the lowest effective dose for the shortest duration when treatment is required.”

Steven J. Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in a statement the announcement was not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and “dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children.”

“It is highly unsettling that our federal health agencies are willing to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the backing of reliable data” he added.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Sept. 4, 2025 in Washington, D.C. She has been warning about the Trump administration’s approach for months.

Last April, Benham, who is also a member of the Pennsylvania Autism Caucus, shared her concerns at a press conference. It was shortly after the National Institutes of Health under Kennedy announced plans to conduct a large study into the causes of autism.

“RFK Jr.’s comments are offensive,” she said at a press conference in April. “They’re offensive to folks on the spectrum and they’re offensive to those who love us. We need more support and services for autistic people, not insults about how we contribute to society.”

It was reported the study would involve the collection of private medical records from federal and commercial databases, effectively amounting to an autism registry.

Kennedy also hired David Geier to look into the links between vaccines and autism. Geier had previously been involved in retracted studies linking vaccine ingredients and autism, and was disciplined in Maryland for practicing medicine without a license.

“To weaponize autism research for political purposes is inappropriate and offensive,” Benham said. “We do not need fear-mongering tactics. We do not need scare tactics.”

It’s not great when the president of the United States acts as if a condition that you have is a scourge or a plague on society.



– Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-Allegheny), who is autistic.

While Salisbury said she supports comprehensive research into the condition, including potential environmental causes, she found Trump and Kennedy’s language alarming. She said she was diagnosed after receiving a negative review at a job that raised issues characteristic of an autism diagnosis, like struggling to make eye contact.

“It’s not great when the president of the United States acts as if a condition that you have is a scourge or a plague on society,” she said. “I understand that I have a sort of privilege, because I’m someone who can get elected to the statehouse, or to borough council before that, or run a law practice. There are many families out there who have children who are non-verbal and will never achieve the kind of dreams that their parents have for them, but that does not mean those children don’t have value as human beings.”

Salisbury has called for lawmakers to convene a panel of experts to discuss what the best available data and mainstream scientific consensus says about the causes of autism.

The request comes as officials in Pennsylvania and around the country have raised alarms about potentially politicized data or public health recommendations coming out of HHS under Kennedy.

Last month, in a break from precedent, Gov. Josh Shapiro asked the State Board of Pharmacy to vote to bypass the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Every member of the federal panel was fired and replaced by Kennedy, with some of the new appointees having a history of vocal vaccine skepticism. Before taking office, Kennedy himself was a leader in the growing anti-vaccine movement, suggesting a link between immunizations and autism, despite widespread scientific consensus to the contrary.

Pennsylvania has also joined a public health coalition of northeastern states that seeks to make vaccine recommendations and prepare for possible emergencies, amid distrust in the direction of HHS.

While Shapiro has yet to address the claims linking autism and Tylenol consumption during pregnancy directly, on Wednesday, Shapiro wrote in a post on the social media platform X, “Here in Pennsylvania, we support our [intellectual disability/Autism (ID/A)] community. We’re going to continue to follow the science and facts to inform our public health guidance — all while investing in our direct support professionals and ensuring that folks in the ID/A community receive the care that they deserve.”

Salisbury shared a similar sentiment.

“Autistic individuals and our families deserve to know that our lawmakers are listening to data, to doctors and to lived experiences,” she said.

Nixon, the HHS spokesperson, pushed back on claims the agency was being politicized under Kennedy.

“Democrat-run states that pushed unscientific school lockdowns, toddler mask mandates, and draconian vaccine passports during the COVID era completely eroded the American people’s trust in public health agencies,” he said in a statement. “ACIP remains the scientific body guiding immunization recommendations in this country, and HHS will ensure policy is based on rigorous evidence and Gold Standard Science, not the failed politics of the pandemic.”

As it stands, autism is thought to be primarily genetic, though environmental factors during pregnancy can play a role in fetal development.

Kennedy and Trump have both noted a significant increase in the prevalence of autism diagnoses over the last several decades, from around one in 151 children in 2000 to one in 31 in 2022, according to CDC. OIt’s not clear whether the condition itself has become more common.

Autism has become more widely known and understood by parents as well as doctors. Moreover, the criteria for diagnosing autism has changed, coming to encompass more mild forms of the condition, once known as Asperger’s syndrome.

“I think it’s important, from my perspective, to tell parents that if your child has autism it’s not your fault,” Salisbury said. I think when you start telling people, ‘Oh you took Tylenol, therefore your child has autism,’ you’re blaming. That opens the door for people to look at a family with a child with autism and think, ‘Oh that’s your fault. You did that.’ That’s cruel, and that’s wrong, and we should not be blaming.”

On Wednesday, a coalition of leading autism and disability advocacy organizations released a statement condemning Trump and Kennedy’s approach.

“Autistic people deserve respect and support. There are many policy and program changes HHS could pursue that would materially improve the lives of autistic people and our families,” the statement read. “The targeting of autism is part of a broader initiative led by Secretary Kennedy to undermine public health and well-being, undermine trust in science, and to advance harmful, ableist beliefs that make all of us less safe.”

