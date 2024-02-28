The Local Groove - February 10, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from February 10, 2024

Featuring:

Sideshow Bob - As She Says

3D Betty - Company Tonight

Tahoka Freeway - Light Rain

Big Red Truck - A Place

Felix & The Hurricanes - Grow

Queen Bee & The Blue Horney Band - That's When It Started, Lemme Tell You What Love Is

Maxwell Strait - Red, Blue & Green

Mike Swavely & The Chrome Magnatones - Last Time

Original Soul Project - Smoke

Red Rose Catillion - These Blues

The Rounds Brothers Band - Mechanical Man

John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President

Backseat Van Gogh - Till She Comes

Host; the Mighty Wiggus