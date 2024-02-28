The Local Groove - February 10, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from February 10, 2024
Featuring:
Sideshow Bob - As She Says
3D Betty - Company Tonight
Tahoka Freeway - Light Rain
Big Red Truck - A Place
Felix & The Hurricanes - Grow
Queen Bee & The Blue Horney Band - That's When It Started, Lemme Tell You What Love Is
Maxwell Strait - Red, Blue & Green
Mike Swavely & The Chrome Magnatones - Last Time
Original Soul Project - Smoke
Red Rose Catillion - These Blues
The Rounds Brothers Band - Mechanical Man
John Cunningham - I Wanna Be President
Backseat Van Gogh - Till She Comes
Host; the Mighty Wiggus