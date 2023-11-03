Pa. election 2023: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 7

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit newsroom producing investigative and public-service journalism that holds power to account and drives positive change in Pennsylvania. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Election Day 2023 in Pennsylvania is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has got you covered.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, voters across the commonwealth will select a new state Supreme Court justice and new judges to sit on Commonwealth and Superior Courts. They will also determine whether two judges on Superior Court will get another term.

In various parts of the state, Pennsylvanians will also vote in municipal elections, for offices like mayor, and school board.

Before you submit your ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need in order to vote.

First, the basics:

Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:



There will be no statewide proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. However, there may be local ballot questions depending on where you live.

In some counties, voters will also be voting in municipal elections, which may include offices for mayor, city council, municipal court, Court of Common Pleas, and more.

Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to know exactly which races you will be voting for.

Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, court explainers, important cases, and more, at our 2023 Election Center.

A complete listing of Spotlight PA voter guides:

En Español:

