Denver Nuggets prevail over Miami Heat to clinch first NBA title

The Nikola Jokic-inspired Denver Nuggets held off a rampaging Miami Heat last night to snatch game five of the NBA Finals and win the championship. It’s Denver’s first NBA title.

Star Serbian center Jokic took home MVP honors after a dominant run in the playoffs. NBA columnist and Boston University professor A. Sherrod Blakely has been watching all the action on the court and joins host Deepa Fernandes for one final debrief.

