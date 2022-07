Thursday’s House hearing on the attack of Jan. 6, 2021 will look into what former President Trump did and did not do in response to the insurrection.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Democrat of Virginia, who is serving on the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.