© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon man breaks the record for fastest time alphabetizing alphabet soup

Published June 24, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Alphabet soup helped generations of kids learn their ABCs, and now it's brought an Oregon man a Guinness World Record. Jacob Chandler broke the record for the fastest time alphabetizing alphabet soup. He successfully arranged letters A through Z in two minutes and 8.6 seconds. Chandler says he was inspired to take on the challenge to show his son that anything is possible. Sometimes it's even OK to play with your food. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.