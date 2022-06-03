DuBois will celebrate the city's 150th anniversary this weekend with a street dance and car show

Friday and Saturday, DuBois is celebrating its 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial.

The DuBois Historical Society helped organize events including an official opening ceremony and a street dance at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater on Friday night, and a car show with food vendors and a visit from the Mountain Laurel Trolley on Saturday.

Tom Rubritz is a member of the DuBois Historical Society. He said he is excited to participate in another historical milestone for the city.

“We’re excited. And I know myself, I am, because I was a student at Penn State [DuBois] back in 1972 when the centennial was observed. Here it is 50 years later, and I’m involved with the sesquicentennial,” Rubritz said.

Friday’s events run from 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday’s run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.