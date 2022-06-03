© 2022 WPSU
DuBois will celebrate the city's 150th anniversary this weekend with a street dance and car show

WPSU | By Madeline Miller
Published June 3, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
DuBois welcome sign.jpeg
Emily Reddy
/
WPSU
The city of DuBois is celebrating its sesquicentennial.

Friday and Saturday, DuBois is celebrating its 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial.

The DuBois Historical Society helped organize events including an official opening ceremony and a street dance at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater on Friday night, and a car show with food vendors and a visit from the Mountain Laurel Trolley on Saturday.

Tom Rubritz is a member of the DuBois Historical Society. He said he is excited to participate in another historical milestone for the city.

“We’re excited. And I know myself, I am, because I was a student at Penn State [DuBois] back in 1972 when the centennial was observed. Here it is 50 years later, and I’m involved with the sesquicentennial,” Rubritz said.

Friday’s events run from 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday’s run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Madeline Miller
