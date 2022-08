I'd never imagined my list of favorite albums in the 21st century to include musicians who made records in the 1960s. Now David Bowie and Leonard Cohen are gone. That said, much of the music I loved in 2016 came from artists early in their career. I imagine someone making a list in 2066 that includes a few of these on their year-end list.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.