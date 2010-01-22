© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sacred Songs And DJs: New Classical CDs

By Tom Huizenga
Published January 22, 2010 at 4:00 PM EST

Classical music is still busy shaking off old stereotypes. But sniff out the right CDs, and one thing is clear -- it's not boring. As these fascinating new releases prove, the music has the power to delight, surprise and overwhelm.

From the melting pot of Istanbul comes 18th-century Ottoman music that swirls with the sound of neys, tanburs and percussion. Contemporary chants from Kiev shimmer with overtone halos. A violin soars amid a haze of electronics, and a bittersweet melody by Schubert becomes sublime in the hands of the perceptive pianist.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Silvestrov
1 of 5  — Silvestrov
/
Cover for Istanbul - Dimitrie Cantemir
2 of 5  — Cover for Istanbul - Dimitrie Cantemir
/
Cover for Ingram Marshall: September Canons
3 of 5  — Cover for Ingram Marshall: September Canons
/
Cover for Schubert Live, Vol. 2
4 of 5  — Cover for Schubert Live, Vol. 2
/
Cover for Gabriel Prokofiev: Concerto for Turntables & Orchestra
5 of 5  — Cover for Gabriel Prokofiev: Concerto for Turntables & Orchestra
/

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga