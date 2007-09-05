© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Biography Recounts Rice's Rise to Power

Published September 5, 2007 at 10:00 AM EDT
Join the Discussion blog promo
/
/

Glenn Kessler, correspondent for The Washington Post, discusses his new book, The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy. The biography chronicles Rice's journey from a political science professor to the United States Secretary of State.

Glenn Kessler, diplomatic correspondent for The Washington Post; author of The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Top Stories