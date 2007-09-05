New Biography Recounts Rice's Rise to Power

/ /

Glenn Kessler, correspondent for The Washington Post, discusses his new book, The Confidante: Condoleezza Rice and the Creation of the Bush Legacy. The biography chronicles Rice's journey from a political science professor to the United States Secretary of State.

