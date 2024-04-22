© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - April 20, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published April 20, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Monday, March 14, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Evan Agostini / AP
/
AGVEV
Singer Tom Waits performs at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Monday, March 14, 2011, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 20, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

It’s Max’s “Birthday Show” and includes tracks from Victoria Williams, Supersucker, Z Z Top, Deborah Cox & Dan Roamer, Led Zeppelin, Ry Cooder, Johnny Otis, The Black Keys, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Rev. Gary Davis, Tom Waits, Jack Pearson, Mike Seeger, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Jack Sheldon, Larkin Poe, Frank Zappa, Dan Auerbach, The Fairfield Four, Joseph Spence, Bob Dylan, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Desmond Dekker, The Modern Lovers, Little Feat, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
