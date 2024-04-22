WPSU Blues Archive - April 20, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 20, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

It’s Max’s “Birthday Show” and includes tracks from Victoria Williams, Supersucker, Z Z Top, Deborah Cox & Dan Roamer, Led Zeppelin, Ry Cooder, Johnny Otis, The Black Keys, The Dixie Hummingbirds, Rev. Gary Davis, Tom Waits, Jack Pearson, Mike Seeger, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Jack Sheldon, Larkin Poe, Frank Zappa, Dan Auerbach, The Fairfield Four, Joseph Spence, Bob Dylan, The Golden Gate Jubilee Quartet, Desmond Dekker, The Modern Lovers, Little Feat, and more.

