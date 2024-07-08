© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Performance at Penn State

In Performance at Penn State: June 2024, Our 10th Anniversary Show

Published June 18, 2024 at 3:52 PM EDT

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show, we hear the Overture on Hebrew Themes by Sergei Prokofiev from the Penns Woods Music Festival; the Penn State Concert Choir, led by Christoher Kiver, singing “Let’s Touch the Sky” by Louise Talma; and the Penn State Philharmonic, conducted by Gerardo Edelstein, in the Symphonic Dances by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

In Performance at Penn State