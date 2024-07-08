In Performance at Penn State: June 2024, Our 10th Anniversary Show

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show, we hear the Overture on Hebrew Themes by Sergei Prokofiev from the Penns Woods Music Festival; the Penn State Concert Choir, led by Christoher Kiver, singing “Let’s Touch the Sky” by Louise Talma; and the Penn State Philharmonic, conducted by Gerardo Edelstein, in the Symphonic Dances by Sergei Rachmaninoff.