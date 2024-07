In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear a Trio for Flute, Oboe and Bassoon by twentieth century composer Jurriaan Andriessen from the Penns Woods Music Festival, and the students of Penn State’s Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Gerardo Edelstein, in the Symphony No. 8 in G by Antonin Dvorak.