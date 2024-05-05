In Performance at Penn State: March 2024

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear PSU faculty flutist Naomi Seidman with the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra, led by Gerardo Edelstein, in a flute concerto by Carl Philipp Emmanuel Bach; two pieces by Margaret Bonds, arranged for solo piano and performed by Lara Downes: “Credo No. 2” and “Troubled Water;” And the Violin Sonata in G Minor by Laura Valbourg Aulin, played by Penn State professors James Lyon, violin and Timothy Shafer, piano.