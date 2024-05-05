© 2024 WPSU
In Performance at Penn State: April 2024

Published April 15, 2024 at 2:22 PM EDT

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear music by 20th century Russian composer Marina Dranishnikova, played by Penn State faculty members Andreas Oeste, oboe & Melody Quah, piano; “Hark, I hear the harps eternal,” a traditional hymn arranged by Alice Parker and performed by Penn State’s Oriana Singers, directed by Jane Glocke; And pianist Melody Quah as soloist in Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Penns Woods Music Festival Orchestra, conducted by Gerardo Edelstein.

