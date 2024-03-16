In Performance at Penn State: February 2024

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear PSU faculty pianist Christopher Guzman playing the English Suite No. 3 in G Minor by Bach. Then we celebrate Black History Month with music by two African American composers: the Penn State Glee Club singing “Ain’a That Good News!” by William L. Dawson; and the student musicians of the Penn State Philharmonic, led by faculty conductor Gerardo Edelstein, in the Symphony No. 3 in C Minor by Florence Price.