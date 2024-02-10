© 2024 WPSU
In Performance at Penn State: January 2024

Published February 10, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-flat with pianist Steven Herbert Smith as soloist from the Penns Woods Music Festival; The Penn State Concert Choir, directed by Christopher Kiver singing “The Peace of Wild Things” by Cynthia Powell; and an oboe sonata by Francis Poulenc played on the saxophone by PSU facutly members David Stambler, saxophone and Christopher Guzman, piano.

