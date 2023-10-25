In Performance at Penn State: October 2023

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear the opening movement of Carl Reinecke’s Flute concerto in D, played with piano accompaniment at a 2022 Penn State Graduate Recognition Recital; Mozart’s Concerto in E-flat for Two Pianos and Orchestra, played by soloists Cecilia Dunoyer and Christopher Guzman and conducted by Gerardo Edelstein at the Penns Woods Music Festival in 2017; and “Panamanian Dances” by William Grant Still, performed at a Penns Woods chamber concert in 2015.