In Performance at Penn State: September 2023

In Performance at Penn State is a monthly hour-long program that showcases performances from Penn State's School of Music. This month, hear the Penn State Chamber Orchestra play Claude Debussy’s “Petite Suite,” as orchestrated by Henri Büsser; PSU faculty trombonist Mark Lusk, with pianist Kathy Gattuso Cinatl in a transcription of Beethoven’s song cycle, “An die ferne Geliebte” or “To the Distant Beloved”; a song by American composer Amy Beach; And the Penn State Philharmonic in “Capriccio espagnole” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Both PSU orchestras are conducted by Penn State faculty member Gerardo Edelstein.